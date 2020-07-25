Above the Sun: A safe path still needs light

As we were taking a moonlight stroll down Fort Gibson’s new sidewalk, my wife stopped in her tracks, pointed ahead, and said, “There’s a... there’s a... SNAKE.”
Lisa must have eagle eyes because it was dark, the snake was 20 yards away, and there was just enough light coming from the nearest streetlamp that we could barely see a reflection bouncing off the low-lying visitor that appeared to be 5 or 6 feet long. With a meandering slither, it slowly left the scene, as if to say, “I’m leaving, but I will be back.” We continued our walk at a little faster pace until we got past where our not so little friend had been enjoying the heat of the concrete.
I think it was probably a harmless black snake. But I do not know for sure since even though we were walking on a safe new straight flat surface, it was dark outside, and we really could not see for sure what was ahead. The scenario got me to thinking about the Christian journey and the false sense of security we can have when we pick and choose verses out of the Bible to justify how we want to live, and the assume our spiritual journey is still headed in the right direction.
The Bible uses a lot of words and phrases to describe the choices we make that affect our eternal destiny: Narrow is the way that leads to life, broad is the road that leads to destruction (Matthew 7:13-14), He will make your path straight (Proverbs 3:5-6), The blood of Jesus purifies us from sin when we walk in the light (1 John 1:7), Do not swerve to the right or to the left (Proverbs 4:27), A way that seems right to a man, but in the end it leads to death (Proverbs 14:12), Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path (Psalm 119:105), You make known to me the path of light (Psalm 16:11), My feet have followed closely his steps (Job 23:11), I am the way and the truth and the life (John 14:6).
In the case of my snake story, I did not consider the fact that a safe walking surface also depends on adequate lighting to see potential danger. In our Christian journey, it is easy to be lulled into a false sense of security just because we read the Bible regularly and worship each week. Those things are important, but if we forget to apply God’s word to our heart in the way we live our lives and the way we treat other people, we fall short of enjoying the beautiful life God intended for us.
“For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do” (Ephesians 2:10).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
