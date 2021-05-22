Above the Sun: Be a blessing today

“Encourage one another and build each other up” (1 Thessalonians 5:11).
Most of us would rather be around others who make us feel good instead of those who suck every bit of the air out of the room as soon as they walk in.
You know the type, those who try to make every conversation about themselves. For instance, one person says, “It sure is a beautiful day!” The other person says, “Yeah, maybe for you. But nobody ever talks to me or visits me, so that’s why I’m always depressed.”
Or one person says, “Let’s go do something nice for somebody today.” The other person says, “Why? Nobody ever does anything nice for me!”
And then there’s the person who says, “I am NOT donating clothes to homeless people, because they might be on drugs.”
Obviously, these are bad attitudes that everyone should strive to avoid. If there is anyone who deserves to be in a bad mood and looking for reasons to take it out on somebody it is God. But he is not that way in spite of how we treat Him.
“…He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9).
Our Lord is a blessing and he wants us to be a blessing to others.
“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do” (Ephesians 2:10).
We’ve all heard the following famous words of Jesus from His Sermon on the Mount: “Treat people the same way you want them to treat you” (Matthew 7:12).
He goes on to say that those few words sum up everything that is said in the Law and the Prophets, basically what we call the Old Testament. In other words, Jesus is saying that if we all loved others the way God wants us to, the Bible could have been a lot shorter! (Matthew 22:36-40).
Americans have it really good, and I am happy about that. But it does cause me to stop and think about how even the poorest person in the U.S. is rich in comparison to most of the world’s population. Jesus had a lot to say about what we do with our blessings including our time, talents, and earthly possessions. In the book of Luke, Jesus makes a powerful statement on this topic:
“Everyone to whom much was given, of him much will be required” (Luke 12:48).
It is not as if Jesus is asking something of us that he was not also willing to do.
“…the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Matthew 20:28).
The apostle Paul said, “Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows bountifully will also reap bountifully” (2 Corinthians 9:6).
Solomon said, “Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered” (Proverbs 11:25).
With so many things to be worried and stressed about, it is a challenge for any of us to keep from being negative or making everything about us. But scripture clearly teaches that those who give their anxiety to God (1 Peter 5:7) and commit to seeking God’s kingdom first (Matthew 6:33), and that includes being a blessing to others, will find it well worth their efforts.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
