Above the Sun: Blessings are ahead

Today was supposed to be my youth group’s session at Burnt Cabin Christian Camp. But for the first time since the camp opened in 1959, the entire summer camp schedule was canceled because of the threat of Covid-19. Right now, young people of all ages are wondering why a stupid virus had to come along and ruin their life.
To so many of you who are reading this, a summer without church camp is unthinkable. After all, camp is where lives are changed. Young people re-commit to their faith journey. Others hear the Gospel story of Jesus and are saved for the very first time. It is where lasting friendships and special memories are made in packed cafeterias, bunkhouses, Bible classes, and worship spaces. But not this year.
On the surface, we may view all of this as nothing but a disruption to our lives. The exciting part of all this is the fact that history is dotted with adverse circumstances that God used to accomplish something positive. More than likely, you can think of bad things that have happened in your own life that later resulted in something you consider to be a blessing. As I’ve mentioned before, the apostle Paul wrote about this kind of scenario in Romans 8:28. Christians are not exempt from trials in their life, but have the assurance that God uses these bumps in the road and even tragic events to make a positive impact on someone who needs it.
At “Kids Camp” (for younger children) we play a game called First Century Christian. Teams play a sort of hide and go seek game where Roman soldiers try to find your group of Christians to take them to jail. For the kids, it is a chance to tell the soldiers about Jesus and why they should become a Christian. If the soldiers don’t buy your sales pitch, your team goes to jail where they get a second chance by telling the jailer about Jesus. Teams try so hard to not be found, but when they are found, the kids learn about the blessing of getting out of your comfort zone, telling someone the story of Jesus, and playing a part in their salvation.
We get used to things being a certain way. But trials do come, whether it is Covid-19, the 2019 flood, the ice storm of 2007, or something else. The mountaintop peaks of life do not last forever. We all must walk through the valleys. The only question is whether we will choose to go through them alone, or with Jesus and church family. We often feel helpless when we face trials we cannot seem to solve ourselves. But that is when God does His best work. Remember what the Lord told Paul: “My power is made perfect in weakness” (2 Corinthians 12:9). It all starts with trusting in the One who can heal our land (2 Chronicles 7:14).
It some ways it would be nice to know what lies ahead. But whatever the case, we can know that God is with us (Romans 8:31) in this life and the life to come.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.