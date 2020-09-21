Above the Sun: Catchy labels do not define good religion and ice cream

When I saw the words “peanut butter chocolate” through the glass door in the freezer section at the grocery store, that was all it took for me to grab two pints of ice cream as I headed to the checkout line. I felt so smart because I didn’t even have to go off my low sugar, low carb diet! This was special “keto” ice-cream I am actually allowed to eat.
This was going to be the perfect ending to my day since this was the first time I had found “legal” ice-cream since I started my diet a year and four months ago. I got home, ate supper, and rushed to grab my low carb, low sugar treat out of the freezer. But when I took the lid off and tried to spoon some out, it was hard as a rock! I finally managed to get a serving into a small bowl and begin what I hoped would be a marvelous experience. I took my first bite, letting the texture and taste sink in. My hopes were dashed. It was the worst tasting so-called ice cream I have ever experienced. The consistency and taste reminded me of old ice-cream that had slightly melted and was stuck back in the fridge for about a year or two until it almost turned into powdery ice crystals. Once again, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
When it comes to matters of faith, there are so many things in life that mirror the scenario I just told you about. Just like with diets, it pays to ask credible sources and consult God’s word on any major life changes you are getting ready to dive into. The terms “Christian, Christian faith, Christian journey, Christian life, Christian music, Christian T-shirts” and so on bring to mind certain expectations that involve things Jesus taught about life, doctrine, morals, and salvation. Someone who is new in their faith may hear certain words linked to Christianity and automatically think he or she is headed in the right direction. But that is often not so.
The apostle Paul addressed this issue to Christians in Galatia, some of whom had begun to fall away from the truth they had been taught. “6 I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting him who called you in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel— 7 not that there is another one, but there are some who trouble you and want to distort the gospel of Christ” (Galatians 1:6-7).
Paul also wrote to Christians in Corinth, reminding them of the Israelites in Moses’ time who experienced God in some amazing ways, yet still chose to turn their backs on Him. This resulted in tragic consequences that Paul said we should learn from.
“Now these things occurred as examples to keep us from setting our hearts on evil things as they did” (1 Corinthians 10:6).
“12 So, if you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall!” (1 Corinthians 10:11-12).
As my good friend and family minister Steve Parker reminded me the other day, even though God’s love is unconditional, salvation is not. God will love people who wind up in hell just as much as those who go to heaven.
Ice cream may not have anything to do with my eternal destiny, but as is the case with ice cream, there are some things in your faith journey you just can’t leave out.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
