Above the Sun: Challenges can lead to good things

As I sit by my window watching a much-needed afternoon rain, I couldn’t help but think about that old Tom T. Hall song: "I love little baby ducks, old pickup trucks, slow-moving trains and rain. I love little country streams, sleep without dreams, Sunday school in May and hay. And I love you, too."
What beautiful and simple lyrics that remind us to stop and smell the roses, and to show love toward one another. For all of the trouble our country has experienced in the last four months, you just cannot ignore the fact that many good things have come out of it, too. 1) We’ve been reminded that inappropriate words and actions can be hurtful to others. 2) We’ve been reminded that each person’s freedom ends where another person’s begins. 3) We’ve been reminded that patience, respect, and cooperation can go a long way in getting along with others. 4) We’ve been reminded that even though we all want good health and happiness, there are many different opinions on how to get there. 5) We’ve been reminded that time alone is great for self-reflection and re-centering our lives on the things that are most important to us. 6) We’ve been reminded that even with so many things being taken away and so many cultural changes, we are capable of accomplishing so much more than we ever thought possible before we were forced to think outside of the box. 7) And finally, we’ve been reminded that while some people do not appreciate being reminded of anything, other people do.
That being said, my good friend Jim recently posted these words I could not resist passing along to you. It is a simple message that Jim gave his 21-year-old son during a late-night conversation. Jim’s son, who is getting ready to move out, had questions about the Who’s, the Why’s, and the Where’s of life. Here were Jim’s answers: “Who am I? I am child of God, created in his image. Why am I here? To know God, love God and make Him known to my fellow man through God’s love. Where am I going? To be with my God without end. Everything else is details navigated and defined by the above.”
Thanks be to God who has blessed us with time to think about the Who’s, the Why’s, and the Where’s of life. May we choose wisely how we walk our faith journey.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
