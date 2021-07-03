Above the Sun: Choose freedom in Christ

After 14 years, this is the last week I will be writing my column. Youth ministry has become more demanding and I will be using more of my time in that area. Our Family Life Minister, Steve Parker, will be taking my place as a columnist. He is a very experienced minister and counselor, whose column I hope you will find in the days ahead. Steve is a very creative writer who I know you will enjoy reading.
For my final article, I will be focusing on the word “freedom.” It is unlike any other because of the way it makes us feel when we hear or say it.
On July 4, the word “freedom” takes our minds to 1776, when the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. It made clear that the 13 colonies were no longer under the control of Great Britain.
For Christians, the word “freedom” is also important and life-changing because we are free from sin. It no longer has mastery over us. This freedom came at a high price. Jesus Christ was the perfect sacrifice, and it was by the shedding of His blood that we can be free from sin. Sadly, some people choose to live their lives in such a way that results in the forfeiture of their earthly freedoms and rights. The same is true spiritually. In John 1, Jesus is described as the Word and a light that came into a world that did not recognize or accept Him as the Savior.
“He came to that which was his own, but his own did not receive him. 12 Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God” (John 1:11-12).
As Americans, we have been given a lot of hard-fought rights and freedoms thanks to our nation’s military. But it is possible for a U.S. citizen to reject those rights and wind up losing their freedom. This also applies to Christians. John said that by believing and receiving Jesus, Christ himself gives us the right to become God’s children. But as with any freedom or right, the receiver must do something to receive it, at the very least, show up. For instance, if the bank called and said they decided to give you a million dollars, you now have the right to become a millionaire. You did not earn it. It was a free gift. But you still have to go and get it. You had to do something. Spiritually, we have two choices: to be a child of God, or a child of the devil. Look at what John said:
“7 Little children, let no one deceive you. Whoever practices righteousness is righteous, as he is righteous. 8 Whoever makes a practice of sinning is of the devil, for the devil has been sinning from the beginning… 10 By this it is evident who are the children of God, and who are the children of the devil: whoever does not practice righteousness is not of God, nor is the one who does not love his brother” (1 John 3:7-10).
Paul told Christians in Rome that in Christ, they are no longer slaves to sin that leads to death, but to righteousness which leads to eternal life (Romans 6). Jesus reassured those who had chosen to follow him that their commitment to his teachings will bring true freedom in this life and the life to come. “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed” (John 8:36).
Thank you, and as always, have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.