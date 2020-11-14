Above the Sun: Decision-Making Principles: Can it be done in Jesus’ name?

What does it matter if my decisions can be done in the name of the Lord Jesus?
The short answer: As God’s chosen people (1 Peter 2:9), we should have a Christlike attitude and feel confident that if Jesus were physically standing here with us today, he would agree with our words and actions. We should be able to say, “Jesus told me to” or “I checked with Jesus and he said it is okay.”
The apostle Paul said, “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him” (Colossians 3:17).
Why would Paul say something like that? Well, he tried life the other way and it did not work for him. Paul wound up being struck blind by Jesus himself on his way to persecute Christians. It was by experiencing temporary but total blindness that Paul learned to see spiritually as well as regain his physical sight (Acts 9, 22, 26).
Paul spent the rest of his life following “the Way.” Acts 9:1 is the first time this term is used to describe Christians “belonging to the Way.” It comes from a Greek word meaning road, highway, or way of life leading to salvation or the true way of life in relation to God. The expression occurs throughout the book of Acts.
Today, we can read stories of “the Way” of Jesus and apply those solid Biblical teachings to help us distinguish good from evil (Hebrews 5:14).
As we read God’s word, our faith in God and our hope through Jesus Christ is strengthened. Those who put their faith in Jesus “clothe yourselves with Christ” by being “baptized into Christ” (Galatians 3:26-27). This is when God adds you to His church (Acts 2:41, 47). This is accomplished with God’s power, grace, and work, not ours (Colossians 2:12, Ephesians 2:8-9).
Being clothed in Christ allows us to follow the example of Jesus. We are to live as he lived and do the good works that God gave us to do (Ephesians 2:10).
New Christians and even those of us who’ve been around for a while need to be reminded of what it means to “Do all in the name of the Lord.”
In Colossians 3:1-17, Paul took the opportunity to tell his readers exactly how to do this and win the ultimate prize of appearing with Christ in glory (3:4). Paul said to “set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.”
Next, Paul does two things. He makes a list of sinful activities such as impurity, idolatry, and lying that Christians need to put to death in their lives. Then, he makes a list of good qualities such as kindness, compassion, patience, and humility to apply in the lives of those who are clothed in Christ.
At the end of Paul’s list, he tells us to “forgive as the Lord forgave you” and “put on love,” which unifies everything else (3:14).
Doing things in the name of Jesus involves more than just saying his name before you say or do something, it involves careful decision-making, leading to a life reflecting the love, joy, humility, and compassion of Christ.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
