Above the Sun: Decision-making principles: Do I have any doubts about this?

So what does it matter if my decisions are based on whether I have doubts that it is the right thing to do? In short, if I am willing to risk my relationship with God, I am telling God that His will doesn’t matter as much as my wants matter. This means I was willing to follow my own will even though I had an inkling that God may not be okay with it.
Let’s say you want to watch a movie. You have heard it has a little bit of nudity and profanity in it. You feel a little guilty for choosing to go ahead with it, but you do anyway. Afterward, you realize you were evidently thinking of the wrong movie because the one you just watched was clean. Did you sin in this example?
Or how about this scenario: Many of the people you hang around use curse words. You know that’s wrong, so you choose to say a word that rhymes with a curse word. You feel a little guilty about saying it, but you really just want to fit in. After all, it’s not technically a curse word. Did you sin in this example?
To me, issues like these are hard to deal with because as a Christian, all I really want to do is make sure my actions and words are righteous, and a benefit to God’s kingdom and never a problem for it. But since too often I am just a selfish human, I am tempted to lean in favor of what I want, especially if I can convince myself the Bible doesn’t make a strong argument against whatever I am considering.
The apostle Paul is a big help on this topic. If you have not read Romans 14, be prepared to have your mind blown. At least, that’s kind of how I felt the first several times I read it. The context here is the interaction of weak and strong Christians, and how being on God’s team is more about promoting righteousness, peace, and joy than judging each other’s attempts to honor God by things we do, eat, drink, or even the days we consider sacred.
“19 Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification. 20 Do not destroy the work of God for the sake of food. All food is clean, but it is wrong for a person to eat anything that causes someone else to stumble. 21 It is better not to eat meat or drink wine or to do anything else that will cause your brother or sister to fall.
22 So whatever you believe about these things keep between yourself and God. Blessed is the one who does not condemn himself by what he approves. 23 But whoever has doubts is condemned if they eat, because their eating is not from faith; and everything that does not come from faith is sin” (Romans 14:19-23).
1 Corinthians 8 also explores this topic in regard to eating meat sacrificed to idols. Paul says even though there is only one God, and idols really amount to nothing, we would be in the wrong to cause a weaker brother to go against his conscience because a stronger brother’s example encouraged him to do so.
Christians must always be vigilant that our words or actions never send a message that cause others to stumble spiritually or cause a divide or decay of anyone’s relationship with our Lord. Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
