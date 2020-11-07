Above the Sun: Decision-making principles: Does it bring glory to God?

One might ask, “What does it matter if my decisions bring glory to God?” The short answer: Jesus brought glory to the Father by serving others, and we should, too.
If you are a Christian, it is Christ who lives in you (Galatians 2:20). He lived here to do the will of the Father (John 6:38) and to bring honor to Him (John 17:1, 4, 18, 19). As disciples of Jesus Christ, we should also strive to bring glory to God by doing His will (John 15:8).
It is by studying the Bible that we learn how to bring glory to God, and at the same time learn to distinguish good from evil (Hebrews 5:14).
In 1 Corinthians 10:31-33, the apostle Paul said that everything we do should be to glorify God, no matter what it is. This kind of life seeks the highest good of other people, and in the end will result in the salvation of souls that would otherwise be lost.
God has never been a fan of lip service and man-made traditions presented as God’s law. People have always tried to trick God into believing they are bringing honor and glory to Him when it was really only about making themselves look good or doing what was convenient for them.
In Matthew 15:7-9, Jesus refers back to words written 700 years earlier by the prophet Isaiah: “The LORD says: ‘These people come near to me with their mouth and honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. Their worship of me is based on merely human rules they have been taught’’” (Isaiah 29:13).
Jesus uses this passage to scold the religious high and mighty of the day (Pharisees) who took an over-abundance of pride in doing things right while pointing out others’ faults. The Pharisees failed at applying the heart of God and the intent of God’s law in real life situations. Most often, the Pharisees failed with regard to compassion, mercy, and just plain old common sense such as when Jesus explained the hypocrisy of the Pharisees when they criticized Him for working on the Sabbath when He healed a man’s sickness.
"If one of you has a child or an ox that falls into a well on the Sabbath day, will you not immediately pull it out?" (Luke 14:5)
In Isaiah 1:13-20, the prophet expressed God’s disgust with a rebellious nation whose sacrifices were considered by God to be “meaningless offerings.” Even their prayers were ignored by God because their check-mark religion of offerings and ceremonies did not change their heart to be like God’s. Their religion was shallow and did not translate to their willingness to live right, defend the oppressed, and seek justice (1:15-17).
False religion does not bring glory to God. It is worthless (Jeremiah 7:1-11).
Using God’s blessings for evil, like Israel did, is also a good way to get on God’s bad side (Hosea 2:8-13). And in Malachi 1:6-14, God is disgusted with Israel for offering Him inferior sacrifices and thinking God won’t notice or care that they were not giving Him their best.
It is just as important to honor God today as it was thousands of years ago. And just like back then, glorifying God is not about pumping up God’s ego and self-esteem. It is really all about serving others in such a way they will also want to trust God’s word and walk the path of righteousness that leads to salvation.
