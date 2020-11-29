Above the Sun: Decision-making principles: Have I prayed seriously about it?

What does it matter if my decisions are made only after serious prayer?
The short answer: God knows when your heart is sincere versus just saying words.
The first recorded instance of prayer came after the birth of Adam’s grandson (Seth’s son), Enosh, when “people began to call upon the name of the LORD” (Genesis 4:26).
Perhaps this resulted from the example Adam set by giving God credit for the birth of Seth after Abel’s murder (4:25). Adam and Eve had a lot of things they could have stayed bitter about besides their banishment from the Garden of Eden. But their willingness to move ahead with God may very well have set the tone among family and friends to acknowledge their Creator and have a sincere prayer relationship with Him.
The theme of submitting to the Father’s will is carried into the New Testament where Jesus set the ultimate example of humility: dying on the cross for our sins. Jesus applauds this quality in the parable of the self-righteous Pharisee and the humble tax collector who had both gone up to the temple to pray. Pharisees were among the religious elite. They were well-studied and strived to follow God’s law to a tee, which resulted in the sin of having a “better than thou” attitude. Tax collectors were often known to be dishonest. But in this parable, it was the tax collector who exhibited sincerity, humility, and deep embarrassment over the life he was living as he approached God in prayer. In the end, it was the tax collector’s prayer that God accepted.
“11 The Pharisee stood by himself and prayed: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other people — robbers, evildoers, adulterers — or even like this tax collector. 12 I fast twice a week and give a tenth of all I get.’ 13 But the tax collector stood at a distance. He would not even look up to heaven, but beat his breast and said, ‘God, have mercy on me, a sinner’” (Luke 18:11-13).
In the famed Sermon on the Mount, Jesus warned his disciples against practicing righteousness such as good works and public prayer for the purpose of impressing others:
“7 And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 6 But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. 7 And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words” (Matthew 6:5-7).
Public prayer leaders, teachers, and servants of various kinds are much needed. In fact, just one chapter before this, Jesus tells us to let our light shine, but with an attitude that would glorify God and not ourselves (Matthew 5:14-16).
It really is about the heart, whether a prayer is public or private. Our motives for offering prayer matter (James 4:3), as do our efforts in walking God’s path during our faith journey here in this life (James 5:16, 1 Peter 3:12, 1 John 1:7).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.