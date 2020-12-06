Above the Sun: Decision-making principles: Is it a righteous use of my time?

What does it matter if my decisions are a righteous use of my time?
The short answer: Time is running out, and in the end, we do not want to get caught opposing Jesus and the example he set for us to follow.
This was the message of the apostle Paul to Christians in Ephesus:
"15 Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, 16 making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. 17 Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is. 18 And do not get drunk with wine, for that is debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit" (Ephesians 5:15-18).
Debauchery is the opposite of righteousness. Debauchery is when pleasure appeals to our senses to the point that it becomes sin, and most often involves sex, drugs, or alcohol. Any Godless act involving out-of-control behavior or partying could be included in this list, for instance, sins such as profanity, pornography, and un-controlled gambling.
A few thousand years before Paul’s letter, Noah engaged in debauchery after the flood when he got drunk on wine from his vineyard (Genesis 9:20-27). In time, and evidently with some life changes on Noah’s part, Bible history describes him as faithful, heir of righteousness, and as a preacher of righteousness (Hebrews 11:7, 2 Peter 2:5). Still, Noah would have saved his family and entire nations a lot of turmoil if he would have exercised some self-control. His son Ham was the father of the nation of Canaan. But because of Noah’s anger over Ham seeing him passed out drunk and naked and telling his brothers about it, Noah cursed the entire nation of Canaan to be slaves of the territories belonging to brothers Japheth and Shem.
Christians are to be holy, in other words, set apart from the world for service to God. Someone who strives to be holy would also use their time in the right way, or righteously. And just like in the days of Noah, choosing sin over righteousness, even if only temporarily, not only affects the one making the bad choices, but other people, too.
Anyone who would try to argue that a person’s choice to sin instead of living righteously is no one else’s business needs to read the Bible. It is full of examples of innocent people suffering consequences because of their relationship to someone who did not think about anyone but themselves. That is exactly why the children of Israel had to wander around in the wilderness for 40 years. They could have gone directly to living in the “Promised Land” of Canaan from being in Egyptian slavery. But most of the Israelite spies did not have faith that the Lord would help them conquer the land (Numbers 14). They convinced the people of this and even encouraged them to grumble against Moses and the Lord. This was not a righteous use of their time, and they were punished for it.
In the parable of the Ten Virgins in Matthew 25, only five of them made wise use of their time and brought enough lamp oil to keep their flames burning while waiting to greet the bridegroom. As a result, they were ready to enter the wedding banquet while the others were shut outside.
There is no middle ground. Choosing righteousness is the wise choice.
Jesus said, “As long as it is day, we must do the works of him who sent me. Night is coming when no one can work” (John 9:4).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.