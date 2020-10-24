Above the Sun: Decision-Making Principles: Is It Biblical?

“But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil” (Hebrews 5:14).
So why does it matter if your decisions are based on what the Bible says? According to the writer of Hebrews, it is because your chances of making the best decisions possible depend on having knowledge of God’s word, the Bible. And when we apply God’s word daily to our lives, we get better at identifying right from wrong, unholy from holy, sin from righteousness.
The question of whether something is biblical is important because the Bible, after thousands of years, has continued to prove reliable in every way: geographically, historically, archeologically, and societally. We still base years in history on their relation to Christ’s time on earth: B.C. or A.D.
We can trust the Bible, Old Testament (OT) and New Testament (NT). People such as Josephus, Polycarp, Ignatius, Tertullian, and Origen who lived within a few years of Jesus to 300 years afterwards spoke about Jesus, made lists of the books of the NT, and quoted the NT thousands of times.
Writers of the NT made 103 references to Old Testament (OT) scriptures, of which, 60 referred to Genesis. Jesus himself quoted and made reference to the writings of at least 14 books of the Old Testament including Genesis and the facts about creation (Matthew 19:4, Mark 13:19, Gen. 1-2), and Cain’s killing of Abel (Luke 11:51, Gen. 4:8), marriage defined as the coming together of a man and a woman (Mark 10:6-8, Gen 1:18, 2:22-24), Noah and the flood (Luke 17:26-27, Gen. 6-9), and the story of Jonah being swallowed by a big fish (Matthew 12:39-41, Jonah 1). He also made reference to OT people including Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, David, Solomon, the Queen of Sheba, Elijah, the prophets Isaiah, Daniel, and others.
In the NT, Colossians 1:15-17 and John 1:1-14 place Jesus with God in the beginning where creation is described in Genesis 1-2.
John 5:39 quotes Jesus himself making a strong connection with the OT:
He said to them, “This is what I told you while I was still with you:
Everything must be fulfilled that is written about me in the Law of Moses, the Prophets and the Psalms” (John 5:39).
All of this serves to remind us that though we are New Testament Christians today, the writers of the NT and Jesus clearly believed in the wisdom, credibility, accuracy, and reliability of the OT. In fact, 2 Timothy 3:16 says “all scripture is inspired by God,” and that would include the NT as well since 2 Peter 3:15-16 refers to Paul’s NT writings as “scripture.”
This world throws us a lot of distractions. But God has given us his holy word to guide us every step of the way.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
