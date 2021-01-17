Above the Sun: Decision-making principles: Will it cause you to do evil things?

So, what does it matter if your decisions are based on whether it causes you to do evil things? The short answer? It is only when you are walking in the light that you have fellowship with God (1 John 1:7).
To me, John’s answer is the bottom line, because if walking in God’s light gives us a relationship with Him, the opposite of that is also true. So, if we choose to walk in darkness where evil exists and has free reign of influence over us, that puts us out of fellowship with God and our church family which is a really bad and risky place to be. As John continues with the idea of walking in God’s light, he says God’s light is where the blood of Jesus purifies us from all sin. The word “all” includes past, present, and future sins that we are willing to repent or turn from as we strive to commit to doing life God’s way.
An equally strong God-inspired message comes from the pen of Paul. His letter to early Christians in Ephesus applies to us today. It gives practical advice on how to remain in the light that John wrote about, and away from dark influences that could alter your behavior in favor of evil.
“8 For at one time you were darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light 9 (for the fruit of light is found in all that is good and right and true), 10 and try to discern what is pleasing to the Lord. 11 Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them” (Ephesians 5:8-11).
Paul’s message here is clear. Learn to identify righteousness, goodness, and truth, in other words, things that are at home in the light of God. These are tools Christians can use to decide if our words and actions represent light or dark. Paul’s letter indicates it is not good enough to just stay away from darkness. Part of walking in the light also means labeling or exposing evil. What friend would avoid a dangerous situation and then not notify others about such a threat?
If your decision is likely to cause either you or someone else to sin or veer into the realm of evil, then it would be wise to re-think your decision. This is true whether it impacts words that come out of your mouth, or actions you may be considering, or even the things you allow to take up space in your mind.
In this lifetime, we will never be able to describe ourselves as perfect because we are human. But in Romans 2:6, Matthew 25:26-30, 2 Corinthians 5:10, and 1 Corinthians 4:5 we find plenty of motivation for choosing righteousness over evil and wickedness. In the end, nothing is hidden from God. He knows completely our thoughts and motives, and will expose and judge them accordingly.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
