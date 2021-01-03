Above the Sun: Decision-making principles: Will it promote purity?

So, what does it matter if your decisions are based on promoting pure thoughts and actions? The short answer? God promises peace beyond understanding for those who do.
None of us really has to be reminded of how people everywhere are feeling during these days of pandemic unrest, emotional unrest, social unrest, political unrest, relationship unrest, and most of all spiritual unrest. The troubles of 2020 may not stop just because we are now in 2021, but that does not mean we have to deal with challenges in the same way. If our 2020 strategy did not work well for us, 2021 is the perfect time and opportunity to make some positive changes, at least in the way we handle stress and worry.
It was during times of trouble that the apostle Paul wrote these words to Christians in Philippi who were concerned about how Paul was doing chained to a Roman guard. Likewise, Paul was concerned about the young church’s inner conflict and about persecution from the outside. His letter served as encouragement that even in times of trial, it is possible and advisable to live life with joy.
“Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things” (Philippians 4:8).
Just before this, Paul told his readers the peace of God comes through having a committed prayer life. This makes sense because what better way is there to “think about these things” than to be in a peaceful state of mind made possible through prayer. In the absence of an active prayer life to bring about peace, there is no one who would have a more stressful life than Paul who survived hunger, cold, being stoned, beaten with rods, and shipwrecked. Paul encouraged these new Christians to practice the same things he was preaching and practicing in his own life, which included prayer and obedience to Christ’s teachings.
Without peace that comes from a relationship with God, people become impatient, often finding other solutions to their worries and failed relationships instead of waiting for an answer from the One who loves them most, God. Any other path to peace than God takes our thoughts away from the things Paul talked about in the verse above.
You want peace? Paul says to pray and let your mind be focused on things like purity, God’s truths, love for others, honor, and spiritual excellence. Any other path to peace is sure to fail.
“Great peace have those who love your law; nothing can make them stumble” (Psalm 119:165).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.