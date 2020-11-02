Above the Sun: Decision-making principles: Would Jesus do it?

So why does it matter if your decisions are based on whether Jesus would do it? In short, if He wouldn’t do it, then we shouldn’t either.
The apostle and writer John quotes Jesus as saying, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).
Now THAT is some serious motivation to do as Jesus did and to speak as He spoke. Jesus made sure we have all we need to do just that.
When Jesus left this earth, the Bible says He sent his Holy Spirit to be with us: “I tell you the truth: it is to your advantage that I go away, for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you. But if I go, I will send him to you” (John 16:7).
Jesus knew what He was talking about. After He had left this earth, the Holy Spirit (or Helper) did, in fact, make His presence known during the Jewish feast known as Pentecost. About 120 of Jesus’ disciples who had gathered, both men and women, began to miraculously declare the wonders of God in other languages (Acts 2:11) that could be understood by thousands of people from various nations who had come to the feast (Acts 1-2).
Peter explained to the crowd that this miraculous event was foretold by the prophet Joel, and that King David wrote about the resurrected Messiah long ago, the very Jesus “whom you crucified” (Acts 2:36). The message and miracles were so convincing that 3,000 previously non-believers now believed in Jesus as their only hope of salvation. They repented, were baptized, and the Lord added them to the church that very day (Acts 2:41, 47).The New Testament tells us the Holy Spirit is available to help, guide, comfort, and even intercede for us when we do not know what to ask of God (Romans 8:26-27). Peter says every baptized believer receives the gift of the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38). Yes, your body can become a temple of the Christ’s Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19-20, Romans 8:9-11) and have available all the qualities of His Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23) that Christians are supposed to stay in step with (Galatians 5:25). Paul warned early Christians to not quench the Spirit (1 Thessalonians 5:19). So yes, it is possible to throw away such a magnificent gift.
The writers of the 27 books of the New Testament were inspired by Christ’s Holy Spirit in the words they wrote down for everyone since that time to read and receive instruction from God (2 Timothy 3:16).
Hebrews 5:14 tells us those who consume the Bible’s message can distinguish good from evil. And why wouldn’t this be the case since Jesus’ Holy Spirit inspired the very words of the Bible, and Jesus himself is the pioneer and perfecter of our faith (Hebrews 12:1-2)? He experienced the best and the worst of life on earth. He showed us how to live by faith, obeying and trusting the Father to save us even when life gets complicated (Colossians 3:1-4).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
