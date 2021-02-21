Above the Sun: Don’t get lost in the hype

Even this far into February, you probably have not managed to pay respect to all the things February is known for. Oh yes, you’ve probably at least thought about a few of them: Love, Valentine’s Day, Black History Month, and the Super Bowl. But it is also American Heart Month, Canned Food Month, Grapefruit Month, Hot Breakfast Month, and Return Shopping Carts to the Supermarket Month.
Strangely enough, that last one is most closely aligned with how February got its name. Evidently, our shortest month of the year got its start as a spring-cleaning festival. The Roman month Februarius was named after the Latin term februum, which means purification, a ritual called Februa was held on Feb. 15 (full moon) in the old lunar Roman calendar. And in case you were wondering why February only has 28 days, it is because February was the last month added to the Roman calendar. But since I wasn’t there for any of this, I am going to have to take the word of my Google search.
Other causes celebrated in February include: Birth Defects Prevention, Cataract Awareness, Cervical Cancer Awareness, Glaucoma Awareness, National Wear Red Day, Organ Donor Day, Burn Awareness Week, Eating Disorders Awareness Week, American Diabetes Alert Day, National Kidney Month, National MS Month, Earth Day, National Volunteer Week, and World Health Day.
With so many important things to remember and celebrate just in the month of February, it would be easy to become overwhelmed and lose sight of what is truly most important. Paul encouraged the early Christians to keep worldly interests and achievements in proper perspective, so they could experience their best life in Christ.
“12 I don’t mean that I am exactly what God wants me to be. I have not yet reached that goal. But I continue trying to reach it and make it mine. That’s what Christ Jesus wants me to do. It is the reason he made me his. 13 Brothers and sisters, I know that I still have a long way to go. But there is one thing I do: I forget what is in the past and try as hard as I can to reach the goal before me. 14 I keep running hard toward the finish line to get the prize that is mine because God has called me through Christ Jesus to life up there in heaven. 15 All of us who have grown to be spiritually mature should think this way too. And if there is any of this that you don’t agree with, God will make it clear to you. 16 But we should continue following the truth we already have. 17 Brothers and sisters, join together in following my example. Also, learn by watching those who are living the way we showed you” (Philippians 3:12-17, Easy to Read Version).
These were important words for new and old Christians back then and for all of us today. The battle is tough, the race is exhausting, even discouraging. But the joy of knowing you helped someone come to know Christ and to be known by Him is so worth it.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.