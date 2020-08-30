Above the Sun: Don’t let yourself be bugged to death

Lisa and I are trying our hand at growing pumpkins this summer, but we noticed lately that some of the leaves and stems are wilting. So, after some research, Lisa determined our pumpkin vines may be doubling as a hotel and restaurant for destructive squash bugs. They are good hiders and they often lay eggs on the underside of the leaves of squash, pumpkins, gourds, melons, and cucumbers.
Squash bugs and the devil have a lot in common. Just like bugs hide eggs that later hatch and destroy by piercing tender leaves and stems and sucking out the plant’s sap, Satan quietly sets traps in places you don’t even suspect.
The apostle Paul warned us about being lax in watching out for the devil’s schemes. “And do not give the devil a foothold” (Ephesians 4:27).
Why? Because if steps are not taken to get rid of the devil’s plan for your life, he’s ready to pounce, and not like Winnie the Pooh’s overly friendly buddy, Tigger. When Satan pounces, it’s for real, and the consequences can be eternal. In the book of James, the writer reminds us that God does not tempt us. We have a free will to say yes or no to Satan’s traps.
“14 But each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire. 15 Then desire when it has conceived gives birth to sin, and sin when it is fully grown brings forth death (James 1:14-15).
So, off to the store she goes to purchase Sevin spray. I said, “Do you mean Sevin dust? No, her source said the spray version is better at killing squash bugs because it gets up under the leaves better where they are hiding. That’s important because if you only look on the surface, you see what looks to be a healthy plant. By the time you find out otherwise it’s too late.
For Christians who are trying to grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ it is important to understand His will for us. This helps us spot things below the surface that bug us spiritually and are a danger to our souls (Hebrews 12:1-3). Prayer and Bible study help us target sin and temptation and replace them with good things.
“Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things” (Philippians 4:8).
God’s word tells Christians to put to death our earthly nature such as sexual immorality, impurity, lust, evil desires, greed, filthy language and lying in exchange for true love, peace, and forgiving one another. “Clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience" (Colossians 3).
While I am not sure whether our experiment with squash bugs and Sevin spray will be successful, I do know following God’s word will grow our faith (Romans 10:17).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
