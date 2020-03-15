I hesitate to self-diagnose, but as I think about the topic of self-control, I always wonder if I might be one of those people who can become easily addicted to something. I think it’s called Addictive Personality Disorder.
For instance, if I eat one piece of pie, I feel like I need to eat the entire pie. Let’s just say moderation has never been my strong point, with the possible exception of exercise. I seem to have no problem with being a minimalist there. But for the most part, in my brain, if a little of whatever gives me some satisfaction, then a lot must be better! I know that is not true, but excess is always a temptation. Nevertheless, I firmly and sincerely believe we all have free will to make right choices no matter what trap the devil sets for us.
There are people who I believe are born with certain pre-dispositions such as being a troublemaker or being friendly, hateful, flirty, jealous, or whatever. But nobody is born with the inability to choose right over wrong. As in the case of Cain killing his brother Abel, we can choose to fall into the temptation and the sin that “desires to have you” (Genesis 4:3-8). But there is another option. God has always given each of us the ability to rule over sin and choose what is right. This is accomplished through self-control along with love for God and obedience to Him.
Self-Control is the 9th and final quality Paul lists in the “fruit of the Spirit” in Galatians 5:22-23. Those nine qualities are attributes we as Christians are to apply to our daily lives as we “live by the Spirit” and strive to “keep in step with the Spirit” (5:25). The apostle Peter also included self-control as one of several important qualities we as Christians must strive to increase in our daily lives (2 Peter 1:5-7).
I suspect both Paul and Peter struggled with maintaining self-control. Peter cut off the ear of one of the men who came to arrest Jesus. And of course, we already know the apostle Paul was quick to persecute Christians before his encounter with Jesus on the road to Damascus. They were far from perfect, but both turned their lives around by the power of Jesus Christ, and we can too. Paul wrote about several sins that church members in Corinth were guilty of before making the choice to be washed and made right “in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God” (1 Corinthians 6:9-11).
As Paul aged, he gave a much younger Timothy these words to remember: “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love, and self-discipline (2 Timothy 1:7).
For Christians, the quality of self-discipline is what helps us make choices that bring honor and glory to God.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
