ABOVE THE SUN: Encouraging others is worth the effort

Even if you have a hard time putting a proper definition with the word encouragement, we all know what it feels like to be encouraged, and what it feels like to encourage someone else.
For several weeks now, my Sunday morning online youth Bible class has focused on the topic of encouragement. And as expected, I always feel better just minutes after class starts, even if it is taking place through the Zoom app on my cell phone or computer. The fact that I can see and hear from my students is a huge blessing to me, and I hope it is to them, too. Learning how to think outside the box to encourage others is one big blessing that has come from the culture we’re living in right now.
We are encouraged in two ways: by what we do and what others do. We are finding out that it is just as important to be a giver as a receiver of encouragement even though some people are simply better at being an encourager. The fact is, the Holy Spirit has gifted some people with an extra measure of the ability to encourage. That is why you just feel encouraged when you are in the presence of people who possess this very special gift of being an encourager.
In Romans 6, the apostle Paul says, “We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us.” So, no matter what the Holy Spirit has gifted you with, whether it is teaching, giving, helping, mercy, discernment or whatever, it is important to use that gift to build up others. God wants us to encourage others even if that is not our gift.
Paul told the early Christians to “encourage one another and build each other up” and that encouragement along with unity and peace will result in a closer relationship with the God of love and peace (2 Corinthians 13:11).
In Hebrews 3:13, the writer says, “But encourage one another daily, as long as it is called “Today,” so that none of you may be hardened by sin’s deceitfulness.”
The Hebrew writer also says that meeting together and encouraging our brothers and sisters in Christ helps us all stay strong in the faith (10:23-24).
If we daily strive to add goodness, knowledge, self-control, perseverance, godliness, mutual affection, and love to our faith journey (2 Peter 1:8), we cannot help but be more effective in encouraging others in their spiritual walk.
May God bless each of us this week with opportunities to be an encourager.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
