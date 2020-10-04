Above the Sun: Fall highlights God’s faithfulness

Here we go with cooler weather, shorter days, sounds of marching bands, and trees already giving hints that a spectacular fall is headed our way.
You may already have noticed signs of the autumn season beginning to take center stage here in northeastern Oklahoma. God is amazing like that. Even with so many issues our world is faced with these days, our Creator faithfully allows the sun to rise and set, and allows the seasons to come and go. He continues to provide us with air to breathe, food to eat, and clothes to wear. He continues to give each of us opportunities to show love and help those who are less fortunate.
The fall season is just one more way God shows us that He has not turned His back on us, and that He is still with us and cares deeply for us. Sometimes God just seems so far away and uninterested in the things that are important to us at the moment. In reality, it is usually we who are uninterested in the things that are important to Him, and it is we who have wandered away from Him, not the other way around.
My son, Britton, wrote a song just a few months ago that talks about this very thing. You can hear Britton and his girlfriend Kaitlyn sing “Lift Him Up” by going to my new website: www.barrettvanlandingham.com and click on the “featured videos” link.
Here are the lyrics: (verse 1) Far and away from my Savior. No direction to carry me through. Bewildered and feeling abandoned. It was me who was distant from You.
(Pre-Chorus): God You had the perfect plan. You made me new, now I stand. (Chorus): Just to... lift Him up… I want to break out in song. He reigns now from above, the love I’ve sought all along. And in the wilderness, I will be His. I know I’ll always belong. His holiness is, my oasis, and in the midst I’m made strong.
(verse 2) Now my life is so different. It's a journey of purpose and grace. Darkness still tries to pursue me. But I walk in the light of your face.
(Bridge): Holy Father of us all. At Your feet now we will fall.
I hope you enjoy Britton’s song as it expresses the beauty of God’s perfect plan. Even during seasons of darkness, we can still walk in the light of our Savior.
“Know therefore that the Lord your God is God; he is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations of those who love him and keep his commandments” (Deuteronomy 7:9).
Let this fall season serve as a beautiful reminder of God’s presence and His desire to have a close relationship with you.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com
