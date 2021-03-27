Above the Sun: Foolishness can be bad or really good

April Fool’s Day jokes have been a long-standing tradition. In 1985, Sports Illustrated tricked readers when they ran a made-up article about a rookie pitcher named Sidd Finch who could throw a fastball over 168 miles per hour.
In that context, a fool is just someone who fell for a light-hearted joke because a prankster fooled the prankee. No harm done. But generally, the word fool is kind of like the name Jezebel in some ways. Nobody wants to be labeled as either. A man may be labeled a fool for chasing an evil woman. Or a woman may be labeled a fool for staying in an abusive relationship.
While those scenarios are bad enough, even from an earthly perspective, it is the spiritual context that is far worse since the consequences not only affect you here on earth, but can last into eternity. King David took foolishness to a whole new level, and as a result he and many others suffered. In spite of the fact that he was well-acquainted with God from an early age, he later fell away from the very One who had blessed him. David still knew of God, but lived as if he did not. Guilty of lying, adultery, and murder, David was well-qualified to make this statement:
“Fools say to themselves, “There is no God.” They are corrupt and commit evil deeds; not one of them practices what is good” (Psalm 14:1).
In the end, David came back to God, not only admitting his sin, but also repenting of it. In fact, the Bible says that David was a man after God’s own heart (Acts 13:22, 1 Samuel 13:14).
It only makes sense that if you convince yourself there is no God, foolish decision-making is soon to follow. That is the worldly way of throwing caution to the wind.
However, in a sense, there is a way of throwing caution to the wind that pleases God. It is called living by faith. The difference is that living by faith does not mean living foolishly, blindly or simply trusting in fate or destiny to save you. Instead, living by faith is putting everything in God’s hands, trusting Him to save you, knowing He is the only One who can. Worldly people might consider this to be foolish. When applied this way, the apostle Paul was not bothered by such a label.
“We are fools for Christ” (1 Corinthians 4:10).
In this context, Paul wears the title with dignity, knowing that a life committed to Christ will often be uncomfortable and at odds with the way the majority of people choose to live. In the end, living as a “fool for Christ” will prove to be the wisest thing we could ever do.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.