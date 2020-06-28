Above the Sun: Freedom in Christ cost more than we realize

Sometimes I wonder what the conversation was like for God, His son, and the Holy Spirit when they came to the conclusion that things on earth had become so messed up that only one solution could fix it.
For instance, how did they decide which one of them would put on flesh and come to earth to be the ultimate sacrifice for our sins. Well, in this instance, the decision must have been painfully obvious, as only one of them was able to help us best understand the true meaning of sacrifice.
Most dads I know would not even consider letting their son die in place of someone else, especially if the dad was available and willing to do the dying. That is human wisdom. The difference in this case is that God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit are all God.
Matthew 28:19, 2 Corinthians 13:14, 1 Corinthians 12:4-5, Ephesians 4:4-6, 1 Peter 1:2 and Revelation 1:4-5 all point to there being one Godhead shared by three. They are a three-in-one God. Jesus himself stated that he and the Father are one (John 10:30).
They were all willing to live as a perfect human example and die for us. But it makes sense that they chose God the Son, since it would be considerably easier for humanity to grasp God’s sorrow in allowing His only son to die for the sins of a broken and hopeless world of sinners.
It was always God the Son who played the part of the action figure. Jesus was the one who created everything at God’s command (John 1:1-18, Colossians 1:15-20, 1 Corinthians 8:6, Hebrews 1:2-3). Jesus was the one who came to earth in human form to save us. And it will be Jesus who returns in the clouds to bring His faithful home (Hebrews 9:28, Luke 21:25-28).
There are three things we need to take from this: 1) Without hope, we were enslaved by sin, and in need of a Savior. 2) As Creator, Jesus was that sinless Savior, and His blood was superior to that of bulls and goats. 3) Jesus is God. Therefore, the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit each felt every bit of pain and humiliation that Jesus felt during the trial, scourging, and crucifixion to free those who believe in Him from the burden of sin.
The apostle Paul summed up the believer’s response in this way: “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery” (Galatians 5:1).
Jesus himself gave us these words of confidence: “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed” (John 8:36).
Have a blessed week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.