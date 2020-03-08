The term “gentle” is used as a compliment to describe someone who just seems nice. They are mannerly. Everybody likes this person because they could easily command more attention, but choose to let others shine. A gentle person looks out for others’ comfort and well-being and puts self-interests aside.
Gentleness is the eighth of nine qualities Paul lists in the “fruit of the Spirit” in Galatians 5:22-23. Those nine qualities are those things we as Christians are to apply to our daily lives as we “live by the Spirit” and strive to “keep in step with the Spirit” (5:25).
To me, gentleness is one of the most difficult spiritual qualities simply because there are so many things that happen in the course of a day that tempt us to behave otherwise. Gentleness is marked with meekness, patience, kindness, compassion, tenderness, and sweetness. One who has a gentle spirit is not to be confused with someone who is weak. On the contrary, it takes tremendous strength to exhibit gentleness, especially under stressful conditions.
When my dad opened the Sonic in Tahlequah in the late '60s I spent many years watching him train new employees. He would stand next to them as long as it took to make sure they made the hot dog, cooked the hamburger, or dressed out the bun exactly like he trained them. He made sure there were no droplets of pop on the side of the drink cup before it went out to the customer. Over and over, he gently but firmly instructed new employees.
Jesus is the greatest example of gentleness. He said, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke up on you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).
We all benefit from God’s gentleness when we look in the right places. The problem is that sometimes we look for comfort in the wrong places. Just today, I saw a big rant on Facebook that started with one true, but controversial statement. One by one, people began to fan the flames of discontent and anger. It’s safe to say that no one exhibited gentleness and no one appeared to be comforted. The reason is because they were taking their complaint to social media instead of talking to God about it. He is the one who can change hearts. His gentleness is backed by truth and love. Those who go to Him find peace and comfort.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.