Above the Sun: God gave dads important jobs to do

When I was a kid and would get up in the middle of the night to get a drink, I would often catch my dad still up because he got off work late. He would be sitting in his chair next to a table lamp, feet propped up, studying to teach a Sunday morning Bible class a few hours later that morning. I thought to myself, “That does not look like fun.” Then, I would crawl back into bed until it was time to get up and get ready for church. Somehow, my dad still managed to be clean shaven, Brut 33 applied, dressed and ready before the rest of us. He took Paul’s words to heart in every way.
“But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever” (1 Timothy 5:8).
Years later, after I was in the working world, I often found myself up late on Saturday nights and into the early morning hours studying for a Bible class I had signed up to teach. I had intended to spread my study time out over a few days earlier in the week. But things got in the way. So, there I was, doing the same thing I remembered dad doing. I knew it was possible because I had seen him do it. And no, it was not anymore “fun” than I remembered it looked like when I saw dad staying up late.
Eventually, I figured out that dad was not studying in the middle of the night because it was fun. He was doing it because of his commitment to God and family and to those he might have the chance to influence for the cause of Christ. Dad worked hard to make a good living for us. But it was his work for the Lord that was the real treasure. Jesus spoke about this in His famed Sermon on the Mount.
19 “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. 20 But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. 21 For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
22 “The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are healthy, your whole body will be full of light. 23 But if your eyes are unhealthy, your whole body will be full of darkness. If then the light within you is darkness, how great is that darkness!
24 “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money” (Matthew 6:19-24).
Because my dad chose to put God first, everything else fell into place. Mom and us kids always had a roof over our head and food on the table. And no matter how tired he was from work, he always made sure we made it to church on time to be fed spiritually, and he always made sure the same lessons we learned at church were applied at home.
After I left home and even at times left God, I always knew he prayed I would not only come back home to visit him and mom, but that I would come back to God. That’s what Christian dads do. And even though not every dad is a Christian, we serve a God who sings over us (Zephaniah 3:17), prays over us (Hebrews 7:25, Romans 8:34), and never gives up on us (2 Peter 3:9, Psalm 86:15, Revelation 3:20).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
