Above the Sun: God’s way is always the best

So I was in prayer a few days ago when we were snowed in, asking God for a good idea to write about for today’s column when I noticed my TV streaming service was not working.
I tried everything I could think of to fix it but nothing worked, that is, until one last resort solution popped into my head. Why hadn’t I thought of it before? After all, when it comes to electronics problems, this has been the answer about 95 percent of the time in my experience. Oh, I had thought of it earlier on in the trouble-shooting process but thought surely that would not fix it. It must be something more complex. As I tried one thing after another, I had forgotten about the one solution I hadn’t tried when I thought of it earlier: Go back to the basics, unplug my TV, and plug it back in! It worked! There was nothing wrong with my TV streaming service, it was my TV. It evidently just needed a simple reset so it could function properly.
People can be like this, can’t we? A problem arises, but instead of going back to the basics, we often beat our head against the wall, trying one thing after another instead of just taking a step back and going with the sure thing. Even those of us living the Christian life get caught up in trying to come up with our own solutions instead of seeking answers from God, the One who created our universe and everything in it. The whole “do it my way” method usually does not end well for anyone. Jesus spoke to his disciples about this very thing.
46 “Why do you call me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ and do not do what I say? 47 As for everyone who comes to me and hears my words and puts them into practice, I will show you what they are like. 48 They are like a man building a house, who dug down deep and laid the foundation on rock. When a flood came, the torrent struck that house but could not shake it, because it was well built. 49 But the one who hears my words and does not put them into practice is like a man who built a house on the ground without a foundation. The moment the torrent struck that house, it collapsed and its destruction was complete” (Luke 6:46-49).
The devil is good at putting alternate solutions in front of us when we feel we’ve failed at something or when things don’t happen for us fast enough. But if we ask God for guidance, and hold tight to his hand, he promises to make things work out for our good, even though we may not understand it at the time.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
