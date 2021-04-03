Above the Sun: Happy Easter!

Hello from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma! I hope everyone is having a spectacular Easter Sunday.
As a kid, this was always one of my favorite holidays. The church building was packed, the congregational singing was phenomenal, all the men wore their best suits, all the ladies wore their nicest dresses with corsages, and there seemed to be an unspoken but well-acknowledged competition for who would wear the largest hat. On so many levels, those were the best Sundays of all. Of course, the fact we got to hunt Easter eggs after Sunday lunch may have sweetened my memories of Easter Sunday just a bit.
As I got a little older and started paying more attention, I realized Easter Sunday was special for other reasons, too. As a young adult until now at age 56, each year I look forward to this one Sunday out of the year, when we focus our attention on the details of the resurrection of Jesus Christ (Luke 24, John 20) and how that applies to us.
As a young man developing his faith, it was so nice to be in a crowd of believers singing songs like “Up from the Grace He Arose!” and to be reminded of the time when Jesus claimed victory over the grave, and comforted his disciples, letting them know that since he has overcome the world, his followers can, too (John 6:33).
The fact that the grave is still empty was an awakening for me like none other, other than the crucifixion itself (John 19), which we remember every first day of the week when we take the Lord’s Supper (Acts 20:7, 1 Corinthians 11:23-29).
Even though the Bible doesn’t give us a direct command to celebrate Easter or Christmas as religious holidays, God’s word repeatedly supports coming together for the purpose of strengthening our faith through the teaching of God’s word and the fellowship of Christians (Hebrews 10:19-26). These are all things that take place every week. Re-visiting the scene of the empty tomb as a church family, the body of Christ, is just one more way we honor our Lord and encourage one another, whether on a "special" Sunday or any other time.
In fact, the last thing Jesus said before ascending back to his Father was that we should teach people to “obey everything I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:19-20). The gospel story that we are to obey is the good news of Jesus, his death, burial, and resurrection (1 Corinthians 15:1-8). An obedient Christian life is a re-enactment of the gospel story. That is why we die to the ways of the world, we are buried in baptism, and we are raised to live a new life, clothed in Christ (Romans 6:1-11, Galatians 3:26-27).
These are just a few of my memories of Easters gone by, reflections with renewed hope of what it means to serve a risen Savior! Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
