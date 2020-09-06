Above the Sun: Hard work does not have to be discouraging

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”(Matthew 11:28-30).
While Labor Day weekend celebrates the American worker, it does not celebrate job satisfaction. Surveys show less than half of those employed say they don’t like their jobs. It is easy to become complacent, disengaged, or bored with a job if your reason for working is solely to live, pay bills, and invest. Those are all attached to worldly ways of thinking.
Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived, wrote a lot about the multitude of dead ends that can be found under the sun, as he described it about 30 times in Ecclesiastes. It is no wonder that people who have an under the sun worldview on the job are not as happy as people who think above the sun.
One of the job descriptions of being human is that we work. It was that way from the time God created Adam and Eve (Genesis 2:15), and the work only got harder after sin entered the world (Genesis 3:17-19). But that did nothing to diminish one of the main purposes for the creation of mankind. The apostle Paul told local church members “For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do” (Ephesians 2:10).
So, it should be no surprise that we just feel better when we are active. Beyond that, the attitude we have on the job is not only a blessing to our co-workers, but it also brings honor to God. Our attitude does not go unnoticed on earth or in heaven.
“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving. (Colossians 3:23-24).
Jesus told the parable of a rich man who was successful in a worldly way, and even had to tear down his barns and build bigger ones just to keep up with his crops. But because he was not rich toward God, everything including his life was taken from him (Luke 12:16-22).
When we carry our Christian attitude into our job, people notice. This opens the door for conversations to be had about the joy and peace that can be found through Jesus Christ.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
