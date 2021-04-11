Above the Sun: I believe in God

Hello from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma! I hope you are having a lovely day. If you are a follower of God, you know your life is more peaceful when you focus “above the sun” instead of “under the sun” where Solomon said everything is meaningless. This message is more important today than ever.
It is nice to know that in the chaotic times we are living in, the most important things we can believe in will always be true, and will always work in our favor. Today, I want to look at a few things we can believe about God the Father.
The apostle Paul said, “There is but one God, the Father, from whom all things came and for whom we live” (1 Corinthians 8:6, Genesis 1:26).
So, having created man on the 6th day, and knowing us better than anyone, God has understood for a very long time the hows and whys of achieving a rewarding life here on earth and how we can someday hear those words: “well done, good and faithful servant.”
But just like in our culture today, even Jesus’ disciples needed to be reminded of some very basic things, especially during Jesus’ final days. Jesus cuts to the chase in John 14:1 when he says, “Believe in God, believe also in me.” Jesus said these words while comforting his disciples not long before his crucifixion. His disciples no doubt had lots of questions and concerns about the future of Jesus and their future. So, it was important for Jesus to give them one easy instruction to hold onto before his departure.
Christians are to carry out this command to “Believe in God” by applying his standards to the way we live, not our standards and not the world’s (John 14:10-12). The apostle Paul tells us why.
“And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
So much comfort in such a short amount of scripture. Everything is going to be okay for those who love God. Even though this life may still have its share of problems, we can be assured that life in heaven will be much different.
John defines what it means to love God. “This is love for God: to keep his commands” (1 John 5:3).
True love for God was as hard for people back then to grasp as it is today. James wrote that both faith (belief) and deeds (words) are necessary, not just one or the other.
“You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that – and shudder” (James 2:19). Demons believe in God and they knew who was in their presence when Jesus arrived on the scene. But belief or faith is not just acknowledging the identity of God, it requires obedience. That is why we accept God’s offering of grace by having faith in Jesus as our only hope, and by being baptized, and by living a new life in Christ made possible by God’s grace (Romans 6:1-11, Ephesians 2:8-10, 1 Peter 1:17-23).
From some of the oldest verses in the Bible (Deuteronomy 31:6) to the newest (Romans 8:38-39) we can believe without a doubt in God’s faithfulness to those who are committed to walking with Him, especially when we are in need of His grace. Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
