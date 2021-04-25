Above the Sun: I believe in the Holy Spirit

Hello from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma! I pray you are having a great day. All glory to God, the Giver of all good things, the One who gives us “above the sun” hope in this life and the life to come.
Two weeks ago, my article focused on some reasons to believe in God. Last week I centered on Jesus. Today, I want to take a look at the role of the Holy Spirit, and some reasons I believe we should obey Him the same as we obey God the Father and God the Son, all three are part of what some call the Trinity or Godhead.
The Bible makes it clear that Father, Son, and Holy Spirit are one, in complete unity. The Holy Spirit (Luke 11:13, Ephesians 1:13) is also referred to by several other names in scripture: Spirit of God (1 Corinthians 2:11), Spirit of Christ (Romans 8:9), Lord (2 Corinthians 3:16-17), Spirit of his (God’s) Son (Galatians 4:6). The Bible describes the Holy Spirit’s job as our Helper, Counselor, Comforter, Guide, Advocate, Keeper, and Interceder.
The writers of the Bible credit the Holy Spirit as well as the Father and Son for the words written down for us, not just the writers themselves (2 Peter 1:21, 2 Timothy 3:16, John 14:26, and John 12:49). You may have heard people say they believe the words directly spoken by Jesus, but not the words of the New Testament writers: Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Peter, Paul, James, and Jude. This would be a misguided notion since all of the Bible’s words were inspired by the Holy Spirit and are just as important to follow as those spoken by Jesus and the Father. That is why the apostle Paul urged Christians in Ephesus to “not grieve the Holy Spirit” (Ephesians 4:30). Simply put, Paul was giving instructions on Christian living, things to do or not do, and he wanted to remind these new Christians that purposely disobeying God’s word causes grief to God’s Spirit.
A similar instruction is given by Jesus regarding his own words: “Why do you call me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ and do not do what I say?” (Luke 6:46, John 14:15, 21, 23, 24).
In 1 John 5:2-3, the writer says God’s will should be our priority: “This is how we know that we love the children of God: by loving God and carrying out his commands. In fact, this is love for God: to keep his commands.”
We as humans probably relate best to Jesus Christ than to God or His Holy Spirit simply because Jesus came to earth in human form, allowed himself to be tempted as we are (Hebrews 4:14-16). But it was Jesus who said, “I tell you the truth: It is for your good that I am going away. Unless I go away, the Counselor will not come to you but if I go, I will send him to you” (John 16:7).
After Peter’s compelling sermon during a Jewish festival known as Pentecost, he told a large audience of new believers that they needed to “repent and be baptized” in the name of Jesus Christ in order to receive the gift of the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38). Luke says that God added three-thousand new believers to the Lord’s church that day, those who believed Peter’s message and were baptized (Acts 2:41, 47). Upon their commitment, the seal of the Holy Spirit was placed in them as a guarantee of their inheritance of heaven (Ephesians 1:13, 4:30).
As a temple of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19), God wants us to keep in step with His Spirit (Galatians 5:25). By living by the Spirit, we “do not put out the Spirit’s fire” (1 Thessalonians 5:19). May we all strive daily to listen and do the will of God’s Spirit. He is our number one weapon in spiritual warfare, as He dwells inside and partners with every baptized believer.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
