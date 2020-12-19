Above the Sun: Jesus changed everything

I think one of the most interesting things about Jesus is that he did not first come into existence when he was born.
In John 1, the writer makes it clear that starting 2,000 years ago with his birth, Jesus (the Word) experienced human life just like we do. But John also describes Jesus as Creator, which speaks to his eternal nature, a quality shared among God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was with God in the beginning. 3 Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. 4 In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. 5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome (or understood) it…. 14 The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.”
Although the Holy Spirit is almost immediately referenced in the Bible (Genesis 1:2), God uses the word “us” in the making of mankind (Genesis 1:27) which may be the first reference to include Jesus as part of the Godhead, since we were created in God’s image and not in the image of angels. Paul also refers to Jesus as Creator (Colossians 1:15-20).
Jesus coming here made it possible for us to go to heaven. There are several kinds of sacrifices in the Old Testament that were required for those who wanted their sins forgiven. Some of those offerings involved the blood of bulls and goats, some did not. Take flour for instance. Yes, flour. It was allowed as a sin offering, to be burned on the altar, on top of the food offerings when someone could not afford a proper animal sacrifice (Leviticus 5:11-13).
The writer of Hebrews 9:22 says forgiveness of sin is not possible without the shedding of blood. But the important thing to remember is that it was never the animal blood, grain, washing with water (Lev 17:15), money (Exodus 30:11-16), oil (Lev 14:29), turning a goat loose into the wild (Lev 16:10), or any other offering that ultimately made the difference. It was the blood of the only perfect sacrifice that ever lived. Jesus was that sacrifice. He changed everything for our broken world. Without him, our sins could never be forgiven, back then or today.
Scripture uses the term “forgiven” in reference to those Old Testament offerings because those were acts of faith and obedience that would eventually be completed by God’s grace in the form of Jesus on the cross hundreds of years later. So, faithful obedient people who lived before Jesus’ crucifixion and after can all be saved.
John 1:29 says, “The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, "Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” 1 John 3:5 says, “But you know that he appeared so that he might take away our sins. And in him is no sin.” Revelation 2:10 says, “Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life.”
So, if you think of baby Jesus when you see Christmas lights, or sing Christmas carols, or see a nativity scene, please also remember he did a lot of work to save us long before that. He is not only the “Reason” for this season. He is the Reason for all seasons, past, present, and future.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
