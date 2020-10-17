Above the Sun: Let God’s word guide your decisions

As the end of October creeps closer, trick or treat sweets and the mysteries of Halloween are without a doubt two of the main things on people’s minds, kids and adults alike. But unlike most years in history, the biggest mystery to be solved this time around is the question of exactly how to do Halloween or whether to do it at all.
From the Old Testament through the New Testament, the Bible is filled with stories of people who were faced with dilemmas of the how’s and why’s and should I’s. Peter had to decide whether he would get out of the boat and try to walk on water to Jesus. Esther had to decide whether to risk her life and approach the king to save her people. Abraham had to decide whether he was willing to give up anything and everything including his own son to prove his trust in God. David had to decide whether to sin with Bathsheba. A young boy had to decide whether he would give Jesus his lunch of five loaves and two fish.
While issues such as social/physical distancing and masking up before going out to beg for candy is not exactly a hot Bible topic, the Bible does give us principles to live by when making any kind of decision. The writer of the book of Hebrews encourages believers to not stop at just consuming the basics of Christianity, but to dig deeper so they would be prepared to see Satan coming long before it’s too late.
“But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil” (Hebrews 5:14).
Just like physical food, spiritual meat or solid food supplies your needs for the long haul while the shallower Bible topics characterized by milk may head you in the right direction for a while but not keep you full enough to survive those rough spiritual challenges. That is why Jesus told his listeners in the Sermon on the Mount to “hunger and thirst for righteousness for they shall be filled” (Matthew 5:6).
It is only when we fill ourselves with solid food from God’s word that we gain the knowledge we need to fight the spiritual battles we face every day. The apostle Peter encouraged his readers to escape the corruption of the world by growing in the faith.
“Add to your faith virtue, to virtue knowledge, to knowledge self-control, to self-control perseverance, to perseverance Godliness, to Godliness brotherly kindness, and to brotherly kindness love” (1 Peter 1:5-7).
Applying these virtues to our daily lives strengthens and supports our commitment to Jesus Christ and our mission to draw others to Him. You see, when we put Jesus (instead of us) on the throne where He belongs, decision-making becomes a lot easier.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
