Above the Sun: Please pray for our schools

With school starting in just a few days, it is important that we remember that prayer is the most powerful weapon we have against the forces of darkness. That is why prayer must be the first thing we do in spiritual warfare instead of only using it as a last resort.
Paul told Christians in Ephesus to be strong against the devil’s schemes by putting on the full armor of God.
“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms” (Ephesians 6:12).
Paul’s strategy centers on correctly applying the truths of God’s word to our daily lives. He stresses such things as faith, peace, readiness, righteousness, and salvation. He ends his letter by giving Christians something they can do right now to make a big difference in advancing the cause of Christ.
“18 And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people. 19 Pray also for me, that whenever I speak, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel, 20 for which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should” (Ephesians 6:18-20).
There are a lot of things we as individuals feel helpless to fix on our own. But the Bible never says we should expect to change things by our own wisdom and power. Even when James 5:16 says a righteous person’s prayer is powerful, it is ultimately because of God’s power that anything gets accomplished. 2 Chronicles 7:14 reminds us that God hears our prayers and will heal our land when we turn from wickedness and approach Him with a humble attitude. And James 4:3 reminds us that we must approach God with the right motives, not selfishness.
The start of any new school year marks another change in seasons that often brings a little bit of chaos into the lives of students and their families, and teachers and their families. The 2020-21 school year obviously has some unique challenges ahead that will likely bring about a wide range of stress. As such, it will be more important than ever to remember we serve a God who has unlimited love and power.
“Suddenly a furious storm came up on the lake, so that the waves swept over the boat. But Jesus was sleeping. 25 The disciples went and woke him, saying, “Lord, save us! We’re going to drown!” 26 He replied, “You of little faith, why are you so afraid?” Then he got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm. 27 The men were amazed and asked, “What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the waves obey him!” (Matthew 8:24-27).
Please pray peace, safety, and healing over our students, teachers, and staff this week and all year long as they go into uncharted territory. To God be the glory.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
