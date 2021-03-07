Above the Sun: Seasons change but God stays the same

Hello from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma! As the spring season arrives in just a few days, our lakes, rivers, rolling hills, and even our yards, gardens, and pastures will take on new looks, feels, smells, and sounds.
We all welcome these changes with each of our four distinct seasons in this region. How awesome it is to live in a place where God blesses us in such wonderful ways. God designed our planet, universe, and everything in it to operate in the ways he created them.
With all the changes that take place around us all year long, you might think that the God of creation would also change. For us, it is a good thing that he does not. The Hebrew writer makes a statement that cannot be misunderstood: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
This message is echoed all through the Bible, Old and New Testaments, as God speaks to his people and as his people speak to him.
“For I the Lord do not change; therefore you, O children of Jacob, are not consumed” (Malachi 3:6).
So, in spite of the Jews becoming careless in their attitude toward God, he keeps his word that he will welcome them back when they decide to return (Malachi 3:7). This principle was re-stated in the story of the prodigal son (Luke 15:11-32).
Scripture assures us that when God says something, he means it. “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever” (Isaiah 40:8).
In a letter from the apostle Paul to Timothy, he gives an example of how God is unchanging. It is no doubt meant to encourage the young preacher even after his mentor is gone.
"If we are not faithful, he will still be faithful, because he cannot be false to himself" (2 Timothy 2:13).
Ironically, this verse finds its roots in the words of the wicked Old Testament prophet, Balaam (Numbers 23:19), who told Balak, king of Moab, how to weaken the Israelites through idolatry and sexual immorality. Nevertheless, Balaam and later, Paul in the New Testament, spoke about God’s faithfulness and inability to lie or go against his own word.
In Psalm 90 the writer quotes Moses as saying, “Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever you had formed the earth and the world, from everlasting to everlasting you are God” (Psalm 90:2).
God wants us to know we can depend on him. The fact that things around us change all the time has no bearing on an eternal God.
“The plans of the Lord stand firm forever, the purposes of his heart through all generations” (Psalm 33:11).
God’s assurances are not only written in his word, but in history. And one day we will all see the outcome of God’s promises face to face.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
Have a great day!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.