Above the sun: Temptation flies in the face of righteousness

As Lisa and I sat down to eat on the patio of a restaurant the other day, we couldn’t help but notice the high-powered oscillating fans almost blowing the food off our plates. I didn’t think things could get any worse. But after we asked the waiter turn off the fans so we could enjoy our meal, things did get worse, unless you like flies with your food. The longer we sat there with no fan to push them away, the more flies that seemed to find their way to my plate!
This summer, we decided to declare war on flies and mosquitoes, and in the process, I noticed there are similarities in the way flying insects are attracted to things that will kill them, and the way humans are attracted to sin. Our most recent attempt has been a small plastic bag we purchased that comes with a horrible smelling object inside that smells even worse when you fill the bag with water. Flies are attracted to the odor and find their way into the bag via a little trap-door in the top. Once the fly is inside, it cannot get back out. It dies a very slow death. Very effective.
Proverbs 14:12 says, "There is a path before each person that seems right, but it ends in death."
We are attracted to sin because it looks pleasurable and even harmless on the surface. We misjudge how far is too far, and how much is too much. We ignore the Bible’s advice on steering clear of questionable influences, and next thing you know, we have fallen into sin along with lasting consequences. Temptation is patient with us. Temptation can work on us slowly, little by little. Even when we are in over our heads, we deny there is a problem until it is too late.
Some sins take a more direct approach like the purple zapper light or a fly swatter. Flying insects get too close and are either incinerated or swatted into oblivion. Other sins are almost invisible, kind of like bug spray or mosquito mist. We assume Satan is asleep or is no longer interested in stealing our soul. We become careless and begin to take part in things we used to avoid when we thought the devil was chasing us. Again, sin is patient. Satan sets the trap and waits for us to veer into an area that we have been warned about. But we become confident in ourselves and stop trusting in God’s warnings. Then just like a fly, well, you get the idea.
For me, the oscillating patio fan represents God and my church family. The fan had a noticeable presence that I thought I could live without until it was gone. I didn’t fully understand its purpose. Then, I realized just how important it was, just like we need to realize that being left alone in spiritual battle is a losing proposition. We need God and good Christian friends, so we do not become stagnant, and to encourage us to live pure lives as we influence others for Christ.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
