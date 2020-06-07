Above the Sun: The anticipation is almost too much!

Remember when you were a kid and couldn’t wait to see everyone on the first day of school, but at the same time were a little stressed because you hadn’t seen them in so long? That’s kind of how I feel about coming back together as a church family. Excited and a little uneasy all at the same time.
It will no doubt be amazing to see and visit and worship with everyone back in the church building setting again. The fellowship of Christians to encourage and build up one another is one of the most important strategies God gives us to stay strong and grow spiritually. A Christian’s faith influences every minute of our lives. So, the fact that most churches have not met in person since mid-March really has been a significant change.
The online worship times at my church are always helpful and inspiring. This is true even for the Lord’s Supper since we all get to take communion at the same time to remember the Lord’s death instead of waiting for the tray to be passed. This prolonged way of life hopefully has reminded us that the church is not a building, it is us. We should always worship God with every part of our lives wherever we are.
Sheltering has reminded me that if I am going to stay strong spiritually and grow in my faith, I must do a better job of holding myself accountable in all areas. I enjoy watching sports, and I also enjoy watching houses and yards be renovated and upgraded. But watching someone else do those things never seems to make me, my house, or my yard look any better. The same is true whether I am worshiping in person with my church family or at home or on the road. Sheltering has taught me that online worship or worshiping with my family or a small group can be just as impactful as when we meet at the building if I put forth effort and take it seriously, becoming more intentional about the way I honor God and remember what His son did for us and the hope it brings.
And while it is true that you get out of it what you put into it, I think most of us figured out very quickly there is just something very special about being able to come together in person as a church family. In fact, knowing how quickly life can change has likely altered how we approach an average day. Things have changed. That’s okay. We can take comfort in the truth that Christians are part of a kingdom that will never end.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.