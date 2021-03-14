Above the Sun: The Bible and science are not always at odds

Hello from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma! In our part of the country, we enjoy our share of natural beauty.
Anyone who has spent any time at all marveling at our sunsets, forests, fields, lakes, and rivers has probably given thought as to how all of these things got here. Now, add that to the wonders of the animal kingdom, including livestock right on down to your lovable house pet. Now, think about humans, with all of our unique capabilities like feeling and giving love, emotion, compassion, the ability for memory and recall, and altruistic behaviors such as risking your own life to save another.
Some have said the universe according to the Bible is not the same as the universe discovered and observed by science. The thing I find interesting is how God’s word never changes, but what science believes constantly changes with each discovery that proves the Bible had it right all along.
It has only been since 1925 that Edwin Hubble proved with his telescope our universe is expanding. Bible writings from 2,500 to 3,000 years ago talk about God stretching out the heavens. “This is what God the LORD says — the Creator of the heavens, who stretches them out . . .” (also: Isaiah 42:5, 42:12, Jeremiah 10:12, 51:15).
One of the earliest to discover the water cycle was a French potter and hydraulics engineer named Bernard Palissy in 1580. His idea was only accepted by mainstream science in the early 1800s.
The Old Testament prophet Amos wrote about the water cycle in about 800 BC.
“He who calls for the waters of the sea and pours them out on the face of the earth, the Lord is His name” (Amos 9:6).
In 2000 B.C., Job said, “For He draws up the drops of water, they distill rain from the mist, which the clouds pour down, they drip upon man abundantly” (Job 36:27-28). “He wraps up the waters in His clouds, and the cloud does not burst under them” (Job 26:8).
In 950 B.C., Solomon wrote: “All the rivers flow into the sea, yet the sea is not full. To the place where the rivers flow, there they flow again” (Ecclesiastes 1:7).
Archaeologists continue to dig up proof of the accuracy of Bible people, places, positions, and events. Here are just a few:
In 2017, excavators of Jerusalem’s Western Wall plaza found a nickel-sized clay seal bearing the inscription “Belonging to the governor of the city.” This provides positive proof that 2 Kings 23:8 and 2 Chronicles 18:25 were correct in their references to governors for cities that functioned like city mayors.
Also, thanks to new advanced photography, words on a 2,000-year-old copper alloy seal ring originally discovered in the late 1960s are now readable. The Greek inscription says “of Pilates” and has been determined to have belonged to Pontius Pilate. In 1961, another inscription found on a stone in the Roman theater of Caesarea says: “Building in honor of Tiberius ... Pontius Pilate ... Prefect of Judea.”
God created everything, including science, for which I am thankful. But scientific theory often needs a little time to catch up to Biblical truths. Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.