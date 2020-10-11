Above the Sun: Trials grow into blessings

With several dozen blooms on Lisa’s miniature pumpkin vines, I assured her we would have at least 40 little gourds at harvest time.
In the end, we wound up with just 22 tiny orange pumpkins that were anywhere from 1 and ½ inches in diameter to 3 inches. The harvest was colorful but smaller than what I was hoping for. Still, they made quite an impression on her 20 second graders after Lisa read to them “The Littlest Pumpkin” and then gave each student a little pumpkin.
The book was about a little pumpkin that was overlooked at the grocery store by every customer all day because it was too little for anyone to carve it into a jack-o-lantern. Funny thing is, until I read the book later, I did not realize that my harvest expectations were similar to those of the littlest pumpkin. I wanted 40 pumpkins to grow, not 22. And the little pumpkin in the book wanted to be purchased like all the other pumpkins, not left by itself when the store closed at the end of the day.
The silver lining in the book was that after the store closed, the mice in the store gathered around, decorated for a fall party, and carved the littlest pumpkin into a glorious centerpiece. For the mice, this pumpkin was the perfect size. It made the party extra special since the mice would not have had a centerpiece if the little pumpkin had been purchased by a customer.
The silver lining for what I thought was a failure of a crop was that even though I had hoped for 40 little pumpkins, we really only needed 20. We got 22. That’s one for each child, one for Mrs. Vanlandingham, and one extra to give away to Lisa’s friend Linda who just celebrated two years of life after a massive stroke affected her entire right side. Linda is gaining strength but has a long way to go. Her perseverance is a huge inspiration to her church family and others who watched her go from eloquent-speaking English professor, to not being able to walk, speak, or even know her colors and numbers, to now re-gaining her vocabulary, communication skills, and physical strength.
God used those pumpkin vines to grow the perfect number of pumpkins for His purpose. God is using Lisa’s friend Linda to inspire and encourage others in ways that none of us saw coming. God will also use the times we are living in now to help carve each of us into the best version of ourselves to the glory of God and for the saving of lost souls.
“And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that having all sufficiency in all things at all times, you may abound in every good work” (2 Corinthians 9:8).
“And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you” (1 Peter 5:10).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.