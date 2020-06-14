Above the Sun: We must spread the love of Christ

Jesus knew what He was doing when He gave “love your neighbor” the title of “greatest command” in Mark 12:28-34 and Matthew 22:34-39.
There is no greater solution to the world’s problems than showing all people the sacrificial kind of love Jesus was talking about. In fact, He even placed loving your neighbor on the same level as loving God. This was an important statement for Jesus to make because for thousands of years God-respecting people have failed time and time again in demonstrating what it really means to love God. This disconnect is written about dozens of times in both in the Old and New Testaments.
Speaking through His O.T. prophet Isaiah, God showed His disgust with the offerings, assemblies, and prayers of those who went through the motions of honoring God even as they ignored the needs of people among them who were less fortunate.
“Wash and cleanse yourselves. Remove your evil deeds from My sight. Stop doing evil! Learn to do right; seek justice and correct the oppressor. Defend the fatherless and plead the case of the widow. Come now, let us reason together, says the LORD. Though your sins are like scarlet, they will be as white as snow; though they are as red as crimson, they will become like wool. If you are willing and obedient, you will eat the best of the land. But if you resist and rebel, you will be devoured by the sword” (Isaiah 1:16-20).
Bad attitudes are very much like bad apples. If left alone, they can spoil the whole basketful. As with any disobedience to God, refusing to have your neighbor’s best interest at heart affects all of us in some way. We have all crossed paths with someone who took their frustration out on us based on what someone else did to them earlier that day. Likewise, being determined to love others as Jesus showed us how to love really does have a ripple effect that has been proven to make a positive difference. It is rarely easy to be nice to someone who is not acting right. But Christians must remember that our actions and words must reflect the love of God.
“Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen” (1 John 4:20).
The job of every Christian to spread the love of God and tell the story of Jesus is more important today than ever before. There can be no bench-sitters, no one watching from the sidelines. We must all do what we can in our own little circles of influence to make a difference in the hearts of present and future generations. What a world it would be if we all heeded the words of God’s prophet Micah:
“He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8).
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.