If you come into my house and the TV is on, there is a pretty good chance it will be on HGTV where someone is building or renovating what they hope will be their “forever home” or a home that is so perfect, they hope to stay there as long as they are living.
I understand “forever home,” so there is no judgment at all from me toward anyone who uses the term. We all say things we do not really mean when we think about it.
After a recent Bible study on the topic of control, it occurred to me that any notion of me or anyone else being able to control my earthly future would be misplaced. “Forever home” fits in that category since life itself is so unpredictable. People change jobs. People change goals. People change their minds. So, at the risk of sounding like a “Debbie downer” I just do not see how calling an earthly structure a “forever home” is realistic or even desirable.
The good news is that those who follow and put their hope in Jesus Christ do have a real “forever home,” and the Bible says Jesus himself is the One building it for us. In a conversation Jesus was having with some of his closest followers just hours before the crucifixion, he said these words:
“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. 2 My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am” (John 14:1-3).
Two of my favorite songs are "Jesus, You’re My Firm Foundation" and "This World Is Not My Home." Hymnals and Christian radio are full of songs that encourage us to keep our eyes on Jesus because of the temporary nature of life on earth. Another song that comes to mind is "Temporary Home" co-written by Carrie Underwood. The chorus talks about “Windows and rooms that I'm passing through.”
It is our knowledge of the fact that life is short in this broken world that is one of our motivations to stay connected to the only One who can help us get to a better place, heaven, our real “forever home.” The apostle Paul told Christians in Ephesus that believers, no matter who they once were, are already part of something special and permanent.
“You are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, 20 built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus himself being the cornerstone, 21 in whom the whole structure, being joined together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord. 22 In him you also are being built together into a dwelling place for God by the Spirit“ (Ephesians 2:19-22).
We cannot ask for a better “forever home” than one that includes eternal fellowship with Jesus and all the saved.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrett@ftgcc.org.
