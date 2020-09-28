You can learn a lot about your neighbors even if you are trying to not be nosy. For instance, if my and Lisa’s evening walks are any indication, the neighbors within a mile radius of our house are passing the sniff test with flying colors!
One of the games Lisa and I like to play while out walking is to try and guess the smell which most of the time is more of an aroma than an odor. We smell fire pits, charcoal grills, and freshly mown lawns. But one of our favorite smells is laundry sheets. Lisa can actually tell the difference among the different brands: Bounce, Snuggle, or Gain. I, on the other hand, am not quite as sniff savvy. But I like the smells just the same.
“Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living creature” (Genesis 2:7).
From the time God brought Adam to life by breathing into his nose, the sense of smell has been an important part of our existence. Words such as fragrant, foul, aroma, and stench have been used in the Bible to describe our attitude towards each other and towards God. The fact that God actually associates these kinds of words with each of us should knock some sense into our scents. He knows when our attitude stinks and when we are a breath of fresh air to all those around. Your neighbors know it, too.
The apostle Paul said, “Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children. And walk in love, as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us, a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God” (Ephesians 5:1-2).
Parents understand what it is to burst with pride when we see our children exhibit selflessness or accomplish a noble task. Now imagine how God felt when He watched His son humble Himself even to the point of death (Philippians 2:8) for a bunch of people who didn’t even know they needed Jesus to save them. His humble attitude of love, compassion, determination, and grace under pressure was received by God as an offering that He recognized as fragrant and special, a perfect offering that nobody else could give. As Christians, this is how we are to be among our friends, co-workers, classmates, and anyone else we’re around. We are to be so wrapped up in Jesus that we smell like Him, Christlike, whether our example is accepted or rejected.
“For we are the aroma of Christ to God among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing” (2 Corinthians 2:15).
In a world that is full of messes, God wants us to be different, fragrant, the aroma of Christ.
Have a great week!
Barrett Vanlandingham is the Youth Minister at the Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Reach him at (918) 478-2222 or barrettvanlandingham@gmail.com.
