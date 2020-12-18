Voters interested in voting by absentee ballot during the 2021 election year can request absentee ballots using the State Election Board’s online OK Voter Portal or download and print an application from the State Election Board website. Applications also are available at the Muskogee County Election Board and can be emailed, faxed, or mailed to the county election board.
Voters can request ballots for a single election or all elections in which they are eligible to vote during the election year. Interested voters will need to submit a new request for the 2021 election year.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Jan. 12 election is 5 p.m. Jan. 5. The list of elections is available on the State Election website.
Voters with questions should contact the Muskogee County Election Board, (918) 687-8151 or muskogeecounty@elections.ok.gov. The Muskogee County Election Board is located at 400 W. Broadway, Muskogee. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
