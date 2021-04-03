The Muskogee County Election Board has begun mailing absentee ballots for the May 11 Special Bond Proposition Election for Muskogee County. Muskogee County voters will decide on a $20,000,000 economic development bond.
Voters registered in Muskogee County should apply now if they would like to vote by absentee ballot. The last day for voters to apply for an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. May 4. In-Person Absentee voting will take place on from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6-7 in the Muskogee County Services Building, Fourth Street and Broadway in Muskogee.
Muskogee County registered voters may apply for an absentee ballot by coming to the Election Board Office in the Muskogee County Services Building or apply online at www.elections.ok.gov. Midnight April 16 is the deadline to register to vote for the May 11 Bond Election. Information: Muskogee County Election Board Office, (918) 687-8151.
