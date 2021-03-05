Absentee voters encouraged to apply early

Voters who plan to cast an absentee ballot by mail for any of the elections scheduled April 6 are being encouraged to apply early.
Oklahoma allows all registered voters the option of casting an absentee ballot, provided they are eligible to vote in the election for which the ballot is requested. No excuse is necessary to cast an absentee ballot by mail in Oklahoma.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said applications for absentee ballots must be received by election officials before the deadline, which is 5 p.m. March 30. Voters may submit requests at the OK Voter Portal, oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp, at the state website, oklahoma.gov/elections, and at the county election board office, 400 W. Broadway, Room 120a.
Beach said voters should allow sufficient time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed and returned by mail to the election board when submitting applications. Absentee ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. Election Day in order to be counted.
“With some exceptions, all absentee ballots must be notarized before being returned," Beach said. "Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted.”
Voters exempt from having a ballot notarized include those who are physically incapacitated, those who care for physically incapacitated individuals who cannot be left unattended, and voters confined to nursing homes. Those voters may opt to have ballots witnessed by two people.
Military personnel, residents living overseas, their spouses and dependents also are eligible for certain allowances, Beach said. Military personnel should contact Voting Service Officers in their units for absentee application forms, and residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any U.S. military installation, embassy or consulate.
Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Those who need to complete a new Voter Registration Application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at FVAP.gov.
Elections scheduled April 6 in Muskogee County include municipal trustee elections for the towns of Taft and Porum. Beach said there are school board elections for the Gore and Porum districts, and special bond propositions for the Midway and Porum districts.
The Muskogee County Election Board is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. County election officials may be contacted by calling (918) 687-8151 or sending messages by email to muskogeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
