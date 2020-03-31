With schools recessed for the remainder of the year and what little bit of winter might be left melts away by spring weather there is growing concern about community spread of the novel coronavirus at area parks.
After issuing a countywide emergency declaration a week ago during a midweek meeting of local elected officials, city officials issued additional guidelines for those who visit public parks in Muskogee. The guidelines came after residents engaged in close-contact activities on basketball courts in area parks.
Efforts to curb the escalating number of COVID-19 cases confirmed by Oklahoma State Department of Health prompted county commissioners and city councilors to adopt emergency measures. Those measures include temporary closures for nonessential businesses, restrictions on essential businesses that attract large groups of people, and a directive for Muskogee County residents to shelter at home if they are not engaged in an essential activity.
With the first Muskogee County death related to COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, local officials said it is more important than ever to be mindful of emergency guidelines and directives. Officials say those were adopted to promote social distancing, a practice intended to slow the pace of infection as it spreads through communities.
City Manager Mike Miller said restrictions in place could be enhanced should situations warrant a change, and those situations are examined every day as they evolve.
“What we prefer is that people are smart and safe on their own because we like the parks to be open and for people to enjoy them,” Miller said. “It’s springtime and a lot of people are getting used to living outside their normal routines. They want to be out of the house when they can, but we want them to be safe when they are out there.”
Public health professionals told city councilors and county commissioners before they adopted the countywide emergency resolution that inadequate testing suggests there is a potential for “a significant number of unreported cases locally.” That is the case, they said, because “seemingly healthy residents unaware of their status ... unknowingly spread the novel coronavirus to others through normal social contact.”
Oklahoma Health Commissioner Gary Cox wrote a letter Monday to private laboratories, urging those who oversee them to immediately report both positive and negative results of COVID-19 tests. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Cox said, is one that was designated in March as “immediately reportable” to “ensure the state has the full picture of COVID-19’s impact in Oklahoma.”
A report issued Monday by state health officials shows the state has administered 1,352 tests, and Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma has administered 417 — 235 positives were produced by those tests. Two other labs have reported 246 positive results combined, but they reported nothing that would indicate the number of tests administered.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann said he believes restricted access to basketball courts and other areas in parks conducive to close contact should be mandatory. He said a lot of residents have yet to acknowledge the public health threat presented by the novel coronavirus, which had caused an estimated 165,000 COVID-19 cases across the nation by Tuesday and more than 3,000 deaths — more than any other country in the world — and those numbers continue to increase exponentially.
“If I were a parent who had a child out there, I would keep them off those basketball courts and off the playground equipment,” Vann said. “It’s not safe for them, and it’s not safe for our community.”
Miller said the city discourages “any activity that requires close contact with people who aren’t in your household.” The city, he said, has “gone above and beyond the guidelines and recommendations” published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect residents.
“We are getting updates daily from the health department and our other partners, and we have gone above and beyond what they have recommended,” Miller said. “As a city, we want to err on the side of caution and keep our citizens safe.”
