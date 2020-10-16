A man accused of shooting a woman July 26 has been arrested and charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Antonio Damon Gardner II, 21, is being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on $250,000 bond. He is accused of shooting Kyla Taylor, 23, who was grazed by a bullet the evening of July 26.
"The victim stated she was driving on 13th St. and turned on Fremont St.," court documents state. "An SUV pulled up and the suspect began shooting striking the victim."
Taylor was treated at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and released.
Taylor's brother, Kyran Lee Taylor, 23, was shot at approximately 8:15 p.m. July 11 inside a residence at 810 ½ N. K St. He died at a Tulsa hospital at approximately 1 a.m. July 13.
On Oct. 4, Kyla Taylor was shot again. Police were called to the 2600 block of Denver Avenue for a report of shots fired at approximately 9:55 p.m.
Not long after officers arrived, dispatchers let them know that Taylor had arrived at the emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee with a gunshot wound. She told police she could not provide any suspect or vehicle information. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
While officers were at the hospital taking Taylor's report, Bryan Trimble arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries were not life-threatening. Like Taylor, he was unable to provide suspect or vehicle information to police.
Officers found that one residence and three vehicles had been struck by the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Although a $250,000 bond was set for Gardner for the shooting charge, he is being held without bond for a previous case. In 2018, he was charged with and pleaded guilty to possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. He had received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences. Prosecutors have filed to revoke his probation.
Gardner will be back in Muskogee County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2 for both cases to be heard.
