Action Group Staffing one of Forbes’ Best Temporary Staffing Firms 2020

Action Group Staffing has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website.
Of the 22,500+ recruiting agencies in the United States, 138 companies were awarded the title America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms. The Forbes list is comprised of the best recruiting agencies in the U.S. based on the results of independent surveys involving over 26,500 recruiters and 5,400 job candidates and hiring managers.
“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes with this esteemed award,” said Action Group President Shane Nelson. “It reflects our team’s daily commitment to professionalism and customer service and comes at a time I am particularly proud of our success in helping many essential companies continue to operate during the pandemic.”
Action Group Staffing is a Tulsa-based, family-owned company, in business since 1992, that specializes in light industrial staffing and has offices serving Oklahoma, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. Information: www.actiongrp.net.
