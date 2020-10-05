Active COVID-19 cases continue to mount locally, reportedly climbing “about as high as they have ever been” since the first known case in Oklahoma was reported in early March.
Data reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health show there were 221 active cases on Monday in Muskogee and 227 in Muskogee County, where the disease caused by the novel coronavirus claimed another life. Since March there have been 839 COVID-19 cases reported in Muskogee — 18 were fatal — and 1,958 cases reported in Muskogee County, with 25 resulting with death.
Doug Walton, community liaison for the Muskogee County Health Department, said there is “some slowing in that growth.” He said the positivity rate of local testing for the coronavirus continues to be about 10% and noted rates higher than 5% indicate community transmission.
“The active cases ... those numbers are at the highest levels yet,” Walton said, emphasizing the need to remind residents about what they can do to mitigate community spread. “We are seeing some slowing in that growth ..., but we are finding (positivity) rates up to 10% or over 10% — if you have over 5% you have community spread.”
OSDH data released Monday show there have been 91,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting with 1,055 deaths. There were 12,772 active cases across the state on Monday, and 78,155 cases were considered by the state as recovered.
Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said a recent visit with area school superintendents who have been able to keep schools open even as new cases are reported among staff and students demonstrates the importance of adhering to pandemic protocols. Those protocols, he said, include wearing face coverings and avoiding close contact with others for extended periods.
“I know we are all COVID-exhausted and we are all tired of this mess and we are all wanting life to return to normal as much as possible,” Dean said. “But the realization is — and the numbers bear this out — folks are taking more chances and making more exceptions than they did a few months back, and it is showing up ... in new infections.”
Dean said those who decide to be around others must realize their decisions affect people who have no choice, so they need to “mask up” and “stay more than six feet apart” from other people. If a distance of six feet cannot be maintained, Dean said people need to “move on” after five or 10 minutes to avoid what public health officials consider “close contact.”
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge, who serves as chairman of the Muskogee City-County Coronavirus Task Force, said members have resisted calls for a mandatory mask policy because they believe it would “backfire.” He said a city-county resolution that “strongly encourages” the use of face coverings in addition to mandatory use policies implemented by businesses appears to work better.
“Right now we are seeing people are doing it,” Loge said, noting most people wear masks when they are out in public conducting business. “Would we like to see more people doing it? Sure, but people would rebel against it — that’s just the nature of the beast.”
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann, who has advocated for a citywide mandatory mask policy, said he has “a problem with people” ignoring the risks presented by the coronavirus. He said people present details about the pandemic each week during city meetings and then “we have all of these glorious events after we leave here and no masks” are worn.
“These reports ought to do something — put some fear in them,” Vann said. “We have got have some common sense — it’s here in Muskogee, but we act like it’s not.”
Loge said a firm was hired to prepare public service announcements, one of which is expected to emphasize the importance of face coverings and social distancing. He said the “positive messages” will instill confidence that public services are being provided “every day in a safe way.”
“We wish it wasn’t here,” Loge said. “But it is, and we think we are dealing with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.