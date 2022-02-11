Officials with the Department of Veterans Affairs declined to provide details about recent changes with top administrative positions at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
Former director Mark E. Morgan "officially retired" Jan. 29 after "more than 34 years of federal service." He began his most recent assignment as director on June 12, 2016.
Nita McClellan, public affairs officer at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, said Paul Gregory stepped in as interim director after Morgan's departure.
Former Chief of Staff Dr. Michael Prior also left EOVAHCS during the past few weeks. McClellan declined to comment about reports of Prior being seen escorted away from the facility.
"Dr. Michael Prior ... is on an extended detail within VA," McClellan said in response to inquiries about the circumstances of the administrative changes and departures. "Dr. Moncarm Fouche is serving as acting chief of staff."
McClellan said Morgan's retirement and Prior's "extended detail," which she described as "personnel actions," were "unrelated to one another." She also said they "are not related" to a "financial efficiency review" published by the VA Office of Inspector General two weeks before Morgan sent a message by email to VA employees announcing his retirement.
The Dec. 15 report from the OIG's Office of Audits and Evaluations cited problems related to oversight of "open obligations" and "purchase card use." Other issues of concern included overstaffing at the administrative level and inefficiencies with its pharmacy operations.
Managing open obligations, according to the OIG report, was identified as a material weakness in the VA's fiscal years 2019 and '20 audited financial statements. VA policy requires monthly reviews and reconciliations so unobligated funds "can be used for other purposes to benefit veterans."
The OIG's review team, according to the report, selected 10 obligations that remained open in April 2020. Those obligations, which showed no activity for more than 90 days, totaled about $54.1 million.
"The team was not able to verify that a review was completed on any of these 10 obligations," OIG staff writes in the report. "This occurred because healthcare system staff were unaware of the policy requirement to identify and review open obligations with a last activity date greater than 90 days."
Before Morgan retired, he said the concern would be addressed by ensuring "staff responsible for open obligation oversight will demonstrate knowledge of VHA financial policies and procedures by reading the policy and attesting by signature" their understanding.
OIG plans to "monitor implementation of the planned actions" and "close the recommendation" when there is "sufficient evidence" to demonstrate progress.
The OIG review team determined purchase cards were used about 64% of the time for goods and services that should have been procured by contract. The team came to that conclusion after sampling 33 transactions, 20 of which lacked "supporting documentation" that is required "to verify that purchase card transactions were properly approved and payments were accurate."
During FY 2020, EOVAHCS personnel made 33,200 purchase card transaction for goods and services worth about $23 million. The review included an evaluation of "a judgmental sample of 33 ... transactions totaling about $175,000."
The team determined "24 of the 33 sampled transactions as potential split purchases totaling almost $167,000 of potentially unauthorized commitments." The review team attributed "$95,000 of questioned costs" to inconsistent document retention and review by those authorized to use purchase cards and approving officials.
With regard to administrative staffing levels, the OIG report concludes the "differences in numbers of personnel should be a starting point for deeper examination." But that and a few other factors were not "determinative of whether the facility had excess number of administrative staff."
The OIG concluded EOVAHCS needs to take "a more proactive approach in reducing the gap between the facility's observed drug costs and expected drug costs." Other recommendations included the development and implementation of plans that increase "inventory turnover" and "to complete facility-based inventory audits of non-controlled drug line items."
Morgan concurred with the findings and recommendations of the OIG report. While he requested closure of some recommendations, the OIG recommended they remain open and "will monitor implementation of the planned actions."
