Enrollment is open for the adult education and literacy classes at Muskogee Public Library.
You can enroll online, or come in to the library and fill out an enrollment form.
It is important to us for each student to have the attention they deserve and need, therefore each class has a limited number of spaces available.
Classes are for adults 18 and over, with the exception of the computer literacy class which is for adults 60 and over.
Classes begin on the following dates and meet weekly on the same days and at the same times:
ESL (English as a Second Language)
- Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GED test preparation
- Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Computer Literacy for 60 and over
- Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
Scheduled with individual tutors
- U.S. Citizenship Test Preparation
- Adult Basic Education
GED online classes continue to be available in all subjects.
For information and to enroll contact Penny Chastain at 918-682-6657 X 246, pchastain@eols.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.