A new nonprofit organization is seeking the public's help to provide reliable vehicles and repairs to Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty’s Getting Ahead class graduates.
“Reliable transportation is crucial for a family to achieve stability," said Treasure McKenzie, executive director of Bridges Out of Poverty. "Depending on friends and public transportation can be a barrier to getting and keeping a job. Advantage AutoWorks is a game changer for our graduates.”
Advantage AutoWorks relies on vehicle donations from local citizens and businesses to provide the cars.
“My involvement with Bridges made me realize that I could have a real impact on one of the most perplexing problems for those in generational poverty — transportation," said Dan Morris, founder and executive director of Advantage AutoWorks. "I am fortunate enough to have the resources, and I have always been a 'car guy,' so it is a natural fit for me.”
Advantage AutoWorks is an extension of Advantage Controls, and Advantage Terrafab.
“It has always been a big part of our DNA to give back to the community that has given us so much,” Morris said. "Advantage AutoWorks takes it to a new level."
Typically, donated cars are older high-mileage vehicles but still valuable vehicles that are thoroughly inspected and repaired before being sold to a graduate. A partnership with Mabrey Bank provides the recipient financing with a small loan that is payable over one year. This provides the organization funds for the transfer of the title and the initial insurance on the vehicle. Any leftover money goes into a maintenance fund to help keep the car in working order over the next year. This is not a handout, it’s a hand up. The graduate is expected to use the tools they have learned in class to pay off the loan and keep the vehicle insured. It also provides a great boost to the owner’s credit rating.
The organization is privately funded but needs help with vehicle donations. If you or someone you know has a vehicle they would like to donate, contact Dan Morris. All donations are tax deductible for the full retail value of the vehicle. Not all vehicles will be used for this program. Sometimes, later model vehicles can be resold, and the proceeds used to purchase more suitable vehicles.
To donate a vehicle or partner with Advantage AutoWorks, contact Dan Morris, (918) 686-6211 or Treasure McKenzie, (918) 840-5331.
Information: AdvantageAutoWorks.org.
